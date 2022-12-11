Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,195,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,750,000 after purchasing an additional 449,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,575,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,384,000 after buying an additional 1,356,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,601,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,287,000 after acquiring an additional 319,459 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,751,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,012,000 after acquiring an additional 483,847 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after acquiring an additional 50,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CL opened at $77.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $85.61. The firm has a market cap of $64.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

