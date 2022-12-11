Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 0.8% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $17,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.71.

LLY stock opened at $360.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $352.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $375.25. The company has a market cap of $343.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

