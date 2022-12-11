Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $10.57 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 498,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,007,000 after purchasing an additional 30,887 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,074,000 after buying an additional 14,561 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 40.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.1% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $270.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.67 and a 200-day moving average of $221.56. The company has a market capitalization of $95.63 billion, a PE ratio of 71.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $369.21.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.68.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

