Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $18.46 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 389,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,420 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up 0.8% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $18,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,685,197,000 after buying an additional 1,410,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,437,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,467,984,000 after purchasing an additional 755,657 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Truist Financial by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $906,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,333 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Truist Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,142,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $765,627,000 after purchasing an additional 326,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,526,000 after purchasing an additional 221,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.75.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.09.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

