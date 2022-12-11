Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $20.45 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,548 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,987 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 0.9% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $20,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.1 %

CSCO opened at $48.46 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $199.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,472 shares of company stock worth $12,978,029 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.63.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.