Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $5.21 Million Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Sonoco Products worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after buying an additional 972,157 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth about $51,618,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth about $34,642,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,633,000 after purchasing an additional 362,516 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,608,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.11. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.55%.

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $38,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

