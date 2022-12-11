Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $7.79 Million Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned 0.14% of Flowers Foods worth $7,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,210,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,359,000 after buying an additional 10,843,744 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 20,226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,594,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561,993 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,617,000 after purchasing an additional 954,044 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,254,000 after purchasing an additional 450,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 693,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,251,000 after purchasing an additional 318,053 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of FLO stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.11.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Flowers Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.