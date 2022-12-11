Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Ingevity worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Ingevity by 158.8% during the first quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,006,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,398,000 after buying an additional 322,066 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 913,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,667,000 after acquiring an additional 98,974 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ingevity by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 785,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,342,000 after acquiring an additional 84,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ingevity by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 215,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,597,000 after acquiring an additional 62,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingevity news, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $66,631.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,651.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $127,792.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,490.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $66,631.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,651.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingevity stock opened at $71.96 on Friday. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $79.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.39 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ingevity from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ingevity in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

