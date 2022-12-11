Saltoro Capital LP Cuts Stock Position in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

Saltoro Capital LP lessened its stake in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Riley Exploration Permian accounts for approximately 0.1% of Saltoro Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Saltoro Capital LP owned about 0.09% of Riley Exploration Permian worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter worth about $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 233.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 700.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 300.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised Riley Exploration Permian from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $151,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 19,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.22 per share, with a total value of $518,595.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 235,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,643.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $151,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 39,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,973 and sold 19,203 shares valued at $440,747. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $509.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.34.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $88.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Riley Exploration Permian Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This is an increase from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is presently 23.73%.

Riley Exploration Permian Profile

(Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.