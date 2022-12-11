SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBFG opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $116.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.88. SB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.20.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 511,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after acquiring an additional 15,292 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 33.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 12,024 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SB Financial Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SB Financial Group by 33.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

