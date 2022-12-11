SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SB Financial Group Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ SBFG opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $116.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.88. SB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.20.
SB Financial Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.41%.
Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group
SB Financial Group Company Profile
SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SB Financial Group (SBFG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.