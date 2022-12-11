Scholarship Coin (SCHO) Price Tops $0.0039 on Top Exchanges

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded up 287.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Scholarship Coin has a total market cap of $57,652.71 and $43.76 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scholarship Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Scholarship Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin’s launch date was October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 14,781,600 coins. The official message board for Scholarship Coin is discord.gg/xt28253ca. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Scholarship Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00563025 USD and is up 459.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scholarship Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scholarship Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

