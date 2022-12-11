Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Cordant Inc.

Cordant Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,777 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Cordant Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 70.8% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 129.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 55,699 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.4% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 181.9% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $45.86 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.98.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.