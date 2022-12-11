ScION Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Shares Bought by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ScION Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,196,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. ScION Tech Growth I makes up 0.7% of Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings in ScION Tech Growth I were worth $41,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ScION Tech Growth I by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ScION Tech Growth I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth I by 229.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 52,327 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth I in the second quarter worth about $1,236,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth I in the first quarter worth about $1,443,000.

ScION Tech Growth I Stock Performance

Shares of SCOA opened at $10.08 on Friday. ScION Tech Growth I has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95.

ScION Tech Growth I Company Profile

ScION Tech Growth I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offers specific technology solutions, broader technology software, and services in the financial services sector.

