Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stake Reduced by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the period. SEA comprises about 9.2% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $11,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SE. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in SEA in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SEA in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on SEA from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.87.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $60.65 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $256.80. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

