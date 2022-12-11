Secret (SIE) Price Hits $0.0088 on Major Exchanges

Secret (SIE) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded up 79% against the US dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $26.44 million and approximately $9,988.83 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00124657 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00224857 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00047737 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00057290 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00913684 USD and is down -6.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $13,314.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

