SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Sells $39,686.25 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 2,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $39,686.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

S opened at $15.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.57. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $53.97.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 98.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

A number of research analysts have recently commented on S shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SentinelOne by 20.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after buying an additional 195,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.