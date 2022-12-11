SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

S has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of SentinelOne to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.84.

SentinelOne Price Performance

SentinelOne stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.57. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.52.

Insider Activity

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 98.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $176,051.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,905.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $176,051.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,905.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,698.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,120 shares of company stock valued at $648,176 over the last three months. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 13.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,847,000 after purchasing an additional 133,127 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter worth $156,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter worth $10,275,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 30.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 541,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,831,000 after acquiring an additional 125,495 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Recommended Stories

