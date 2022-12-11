SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Cowen

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on S. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners started coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.84.

SentinelOne Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:S opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.57. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $53.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 98.61%. The business’s revenue was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $95,033.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,669 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $95,033.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,542 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $176,051.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,120 shares of company stock valued at $648,176 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in SentinelOne by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,110,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,920 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SentinelOne by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,585,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,480,000 after purchasing an additional 794,439 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SentinelOne by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,044,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,166,000 after purchasing an additional 804,196 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in SentinelOne by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,909,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,054 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Articles

