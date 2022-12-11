ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 295,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,329 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of ServiceNow worth $140,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ServiceNow by 35.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in ServiceNow by 9.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.5% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ServiceNow Stock Down 0.7 %
NOW opened at $393.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $667.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 397.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.97.
Insider Transactions at ServiceNow
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.26.
ServiceNow Profile
ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ServiceNow (NOW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.