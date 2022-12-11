ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 295,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,329 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of ServiceNow worth $140,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ServiceNow by 35.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in ServiceNow by 9.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.5% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.7 %

NOW opened at $393.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $667.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 397.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $279,168.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,863.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,520 shares of company stock worth $10,156,275. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.26.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

