Siacoin Price Down 0.6% This Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $137.33 million and $5.30 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,171.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.47 or 0.00451117 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00021705 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.29 or 0.00881045 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00111941 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.72 or 0.00633139 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00260718 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,776,472,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

