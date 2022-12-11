Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Siemens Energy from €24.00 ($25.26) to €22.00 ($23.16) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Siemens Energy to €17.00 ($17.89) in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.17.

Siemens Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SMEGF opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.72. Siemens Energy has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $27.06.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

