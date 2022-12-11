Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Bought by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 1,213.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 753.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $58,978.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,064,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,989.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 44,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $495,548.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 613,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,706.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $58,978.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,064,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,353,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,973,549. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snap Price Performance

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Snap to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.85.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $9.45 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $53.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.56.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 24.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

