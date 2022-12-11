Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $123.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $91.45 on Tuesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $46.13 and a 12-month high of $115.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.04 and a 200 day moving average of $96.16.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.45. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 35.53% and a return on equity of 83.91%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,773,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,753,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,100,000 after buying an additional 313,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,249,000 after buying an additional 108,210 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,495,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,679,000 after buying an additional 238,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,269,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,056,000 after buying an additional 475,285 shares in the last quarter. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

