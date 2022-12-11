SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $367.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $269.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $342.40.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $314.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.27. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $190.15 and a 1 year high of $375.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.31.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total transaction of $1,538,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,931,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,641,375 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 58.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

