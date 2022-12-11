SOMESING (SSX) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. In the last seven days, SOMESING has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. SOMESING has a total market cap of $43.47 million and approximately $759,244.09 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING token can now be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SOMESING Token Profile

SOMESING launched on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,717,369,974 tokens. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io.

SOMESING Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

