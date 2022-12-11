Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SOHO opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. The company has a market cap of $34.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $3.11.
Insider Activity
In related news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sotherly Hotels (SOHO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.