Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. The company has a market cap of $34.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $3.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 82,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

