Soundwatch Capital LLC Invests $277,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 0.3% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,670,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,598,000 after buying an additional 1,719,907 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,168,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,322,000 after buying an additional 497,575 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,660,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,305,000 after buying an additional 275,476 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,564,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,863,000 after buying an additional 209,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,391,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,599,000 after buying an additional 285,116 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $216.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.71 and its 200 day moving average is $215.92. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $267.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

