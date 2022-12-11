Sourceless 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $166.01 (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Sourceless has traded down 0% against the dollar. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $167.50 million and approximately $166.01 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010823 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005744 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036097 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00048361 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005798 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00020957 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00240248 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00800034 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $6.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.