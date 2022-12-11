Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $6.50 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.94.

SWN opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 122.25%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 184.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,600,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,996,000 after purchasing an additional 172,624 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 50.9% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 622,802 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 210,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,140,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

