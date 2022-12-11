Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.55-$3.57 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.50.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Down 0.0 %

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.24. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $49.94.

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Spirit Realty Capital

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 139.47%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $251,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,181.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Realty Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.