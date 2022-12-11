Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sprinklr from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.22.

Sprinklr stock opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 0.74. Sprinklr has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $16.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 15.63%. Sprinklr’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 2,500 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 2,500 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 269,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,371,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,828 shares of company stock valued at $457,439 over the last three months. Company insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 180.6% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 579,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 373,005 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 172.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 27,763 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 411.4% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 181,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 145,916 shares in the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 166.7% during the third quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Sprinklr during the third quarter worth about $248,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

