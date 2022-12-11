Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CXM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.22.

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average is $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 0.74. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $16.48.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 15.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 269,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,371,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,828 shares of company stock worth $457,439. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Sprinklr by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 579,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after buying an additional 373,005 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 27,763 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 411.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 181,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 145,916 shares during the period. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

