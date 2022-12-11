Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Receives $77.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stantec from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of STN opened at $48.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Stantec has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $56.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 34.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,031,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,997,000 after buying an additional 517,563 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Stantec by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 51,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stantec by 18.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,662,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,357,000 after acquiring an additional 261,602 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Stantec by 22.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,998,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,520,000 after acquiring an additional 368,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Stantec in the second quarter valued at $244,000. 61.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

