Stantec (NYSE:STN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.26-$2.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.29 billion-$3.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.28 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STN. StockNews.com began coverage on Stantec in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered Stantec from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.75.

Stantec stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Stantec has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $56.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 3.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Stantec by 144.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Stantec by 240.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 115,326 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Stantec by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stantec by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,725,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,791,000 after acquiring an additional 110,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

