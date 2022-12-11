Stephens Cuts Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Price Target to $9.00

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stephens from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Conn’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conn’s has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of CONN stock opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.21. Conn’s has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $25.93. The stock has a market cap of $175.72 million, a P/E ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 2.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Conn’s by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,127,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,789,000 after purchasing an additional 58,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Conn’s by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 94,199 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Conn’s by 16.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 107,484 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Conn’s by 12.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 51,780 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Conn’s by 100.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

