Stephens Cuts Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Price Target to $9.00

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stephens from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Conn’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conn’s has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.
Conn’s Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of CONN stock opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.21. Conn’s has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $25.93. The stock has a market cap of $175.72 million, a P/E ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 2.36.
Conn’s Company Profile
Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.
