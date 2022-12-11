Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) a C$4.50 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$4.50 price target on Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Western Energy Services Price Performance

WRG opened at C$3.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44. Western Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$2.40 and a 1-year high of C$60.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$115.06 million and a PE ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.11.

Get Western Energy Services alerts:

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$58.48 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Energy Services will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.