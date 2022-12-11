StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Down 2.2 %

EBMT stock opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average is $19.13. The stock has a market cap of $137.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.49. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $24.74.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp Montana

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 67.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 51,381 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 53.7% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

