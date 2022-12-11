StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

IDRA opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.36. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Idera Pharmaceuticals

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IDRA Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Credit Agricole S A owned about 0.38% of Idera Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.