StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Rockwell Medical to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.
Rockwell Medical Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RMTI opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. Rockwell Medical has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35.
About Rockwell Medical
Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.
