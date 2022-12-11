StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Rockwell Medical to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Rockwell Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. Rockwell Medical has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Rockwell Medical

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 364.4% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 959,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 752,490 shares during the period.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

