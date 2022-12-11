StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.12. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Insider Transactions at Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.99 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%.

In other news, Director Kenan Lucas bought 757,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,824,212 shares in the company, valued at $6,367,959.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,868,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 63,679 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

