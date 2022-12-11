StockNews.com Downgrades Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.93.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $155.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.02.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.24). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $204.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,061 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,506 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

