StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
ClearOne Stock Up 73.4 %
Shares of ClearOne stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.54. ClearOne has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63.
ClearOne Company Profile
