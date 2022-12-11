StockNews.com Lowers Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) to Hold

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2022

StockNews.com cut shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFIGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.40.

Gold Fields Price Performance

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $10.84 on Thursday. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 9.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 17.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 95,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 76.6% in the second quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares during the period. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Fields

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.