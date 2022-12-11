StockNews.com Lowers Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.40.

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $10.84 on Thursday. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 9.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 17.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 95,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 76.6% in the second quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares during the period. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

