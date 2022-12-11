StockNews.com Upgrades Infosys (NYSE:INFY) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Infosys from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Infosys to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Infosys from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Investec raised Infosys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.06.

Infosys Stock Performance

INFY opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.69. Infosys has a one year low of $16.39 and a one year high of $26.39.

Institutional Trading of Infosys

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Infosys by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,676,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,934 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,344,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,478 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Infosys by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,292,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Infosys by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,720,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,545,000 after acquiring an additional 731,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,969,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

