Streakk (STKK) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.56 Billion

Streakk (STKK) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. In the last seven days, Streakk has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Streakk has a market cap of $1.56 billion and approximately $252,880.97 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streakk token can now be purchased for about $155.80 or 0.00907951 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Streakk

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 166.41600682 USD and is up 1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $249,149.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

