Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 110 ($1.34) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Supermarket Income REIT Price Performance

Shares of LON:SUPR opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.25) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 103.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 116.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33. Supermarket Income REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 92.20 ($1.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 135 ($1.65). The company has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 931.82.

Supermarket Income REIT Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Supermarket Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.49. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Supermarket Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 5,454.55%.

In other news, insider Vincent Prior purchased 21,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £20,003.37 ($24,391.38).

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

Featured Stories

