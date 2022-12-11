SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Down 12% Over Last 7 Days

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One SushiSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00006884 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 12% lower against the dollar. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $150.26 million and $29.65 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap’s launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

