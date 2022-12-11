Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVOL opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. Symbolic Logic has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 million, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Symbolic Logic alerts:

About Symbolic Logic

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.