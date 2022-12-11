Synapse 24 Hour Volume Reaches $721,435.98 (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 11th. One Synapse token can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00003537 BTC on exchanges. Synapse has a market capitalization of $109.38 million and $721,435.98 worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Synapse has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Synapse

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Synapse

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

