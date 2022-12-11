Synapse (SYN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $803,152.34

Synapse (SYN) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 11th. Synapse has a market cap of $110.20 million and approximately $803,152.34 worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synapse token can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00003547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Synapse has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Synapse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $930.57 or 0.05398132 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.38 or 0.00512682 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,236.55 or 0.30376658 BTC.

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Synapse

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Synapse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synapse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.